Rani Bagh residents call on Raina, demand rehabilitation

JAMMU: A deputation of residents of Rani Bagh area near Jammu Civil Airport, called upon BJP State President Ravinder Raina at Party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

MLC Vikram Randhawa, BJP State Incharge All Cells Varinderjit Singh, BJP State Spokespersons Pt Ashok Khajuria (Refugee), Balbir Ram Rattan, State Press Secretary Dr Pardeep Mahotra and other senior leaders were also present on the occasion.

The deputation apprised BJP State President that they are being forced to vacate their residential places near airport for Airport Extension purpose. They further pleaded that they have spent entire lives at the same place and now are left with no other option but to live out in open with their houses razed to the grounds. They further told the BJP State President that they are ready to leave their houses, but they should be provided adequate relief as present market value, so they can build their new houses elsewhere. “Our grievance is already registered in the Court of Law but the authorities are harassing us to quickly vacate lands otherwise we will be forcibly ousted from our houses,” they asserted.

Ravinder Raina patiently listened to their issues and assured that the party will look into the matter and take up the issue with concerned for best possible course of action. The deputation comprised of Jagdish Raj, Nirmal Singh, Jasvir Singh, Bachan Singh, Sain Dass, Suresh Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Ghara Ram, Jeet Raj, Tara Singh and Satpaul Singh.