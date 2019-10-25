Rangoli competitions, skits mark Diwali celebration in educational institutions

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Rangoli competitions and skits from Ramayana marked the Diwali celebration in various educational institutions, here on Thursday.

Delhi Public School, Jammu organised various activities on the occasion of Diwali. Kids of class Nursery decorated the Diyas with mirrors and painted them with the colours of their choice. Students of Pre-Nursery to class II had Diwali fun party which not only created a sense of tradition but also learnt the right way to celebrate Diwali.

Hindi elocution was organised for the students of Class I who very effectively spoke about the ill effects of crackers and reinforced on eco-friendly Diwali. “Japanese Activity Comes Home” was organized for the students of class II while a class competition was held on “Colours to Beautify Your Lives” for the students of class III.

Students of class IV went around the school premises in a rally on green Diwali holding placards depicting the causes and consequences of bursting crackers and spreading the message of green Diwali. Students of class V were given the activity of “Thali Decoration” in which they displayed their creativity and imagination and the outcome was beautiful Pooja Thalis with different hues and designs.

Exchanging gifts is an age old practice on Diwali, students of classes VI to VIII made beautiful Diyas under the activity of “Spreading Lights”. They gifted them to the orphans which gave them lot of satisfaction as kids are as excited about giving as they are about receiving gifts. Students of classes IX to XII decorated their classes using colourful sheets of papers, made Rangoli in front of their classes with vibrant colours.

At the outset a two minutes silence was observed to pay a tribute to Rudraksh Anand of class VII, who passed away due to illness this month. The School Choir presented a Sanskrit Prayer which was followed by a speech on Eco-friendly Diwali by Lavanya of IX-A.

A short skit on cracker free Diwali was presented by the students of middle wing. The whole assembly was compered by Rutkar Kaul (XI-H) and Gulsmile Kour (X-G). Headmistress, Meenu Gupta administered a ‘Green Diwali’ pledge and urged students to avoid fire works for keeping the surrounding safe and clean.

Principal DPS Jammu, Ruchi Chabra wished everyone happy Diwali and also felicitated the meritorious students who excelled in various games and sports.

President RCT, Ajatshatru Singh, Pro Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh and Director, S.S Sodhi wished the students and staff a happy, safe and eco-friendly Diwali.

GD Goenka Public School celebrated the Diwali with zest and fervour. The celebration commenced with prayer, seeking the blessings of the Almighty.

The most prominent issue to ponder over this Diwali has been the excessive use of fire crackers and its impact on the environment, which was demonstrated in the form of a skit.

The children showcased their exuberant acting skills through the platform of this skit.

The celebration was followed by a melodious song on Diwali and the most enthralling dance performance was given by the children on the excruciating pain Goddess Sita underwent while she was captivated by Ravana.

The performance was jaw dropping and gave goose bumps to the entire crowd. The children were dressed as Sita, Ram, Lakshman and Hanuman.

They depicted the story of Lord Ram, goddess Sita and Lakshman. They showcased the message of the victory of good over the evil. All the children looked ethereal in their beautiful costumes.

Principal, Rajesh Rathore congratulated children on the auspicious day. He also appreciated the meticulous efforts of the primary wing under the aegis of Bhavana Jamwal. He also exhorted the message of saving the planet by going cracker free. He explained how bursting crackers can be harmful for both the environment as well as our furry friends. He also told the children to enjoy this beautiful festival of lights with their family and friends.

In the Middle wing, the celebration began with a soulful song by the school choir, followed by a mesmerizing dance performance, which filled the mystical atmosphere with rhythm and symphony.

In the Sr. Wing, various Inter House and Inter Class Activities were conducted, wherein the students participated with great fervour and enthusiasm. The students took keen interest in Goenkan Chef, Poster Making and Report Writing Competitions. The whole school wore a festive look with Diyas and Lanterns adoring the corridors and classes.

It was a fun filled day, which concluded with the message of the Principal to take care of Mother Earth and to celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly manner.

Humanity Public School, Bassi Kalan celebrated Diwali in the school premises with enthusiasm. The programme started with the Aarti of Goddess Lakshmi. Cultural extravaganza was presented by the students. Principal, Gaurav Charak threw light on the life of Lord Rama especially during the period of his exile.

He stressed upon the students to remain obedient and loyal as Lakshman and obey the parents and elders like Ram.

He offered warm wishes to the children and reiterated that children should celebrate pollution free Diwali in its purest form by lighting lamps and sharing with the less fortunate.

Jammu Sanskriti School Kathua promotes the idea of celebrating Diwali in innovative ways and spreading the message of green and eco friendly Diwali.

Students showcased their talent by preparing beautiful light lamps with the idea of best out of waste and paper bags along with Diwali greetings which were presented by them to the dignitaries of Kathua District.

Students of Jammu Sanskriti School Kathua under the guidance of Romy Samnotra, School Counsellor and Shikha Chandan, Science HoD visited the offices of various personalities such as DC Kathua, SSP Kathua, CO Kathua, DEPO Kathua, SHO Women Cell, CMO Kathua, Principal Govt. Medical College Kathua and President Press Club Kathua to honour them on the eve of Diwali and simultaneously reach out with their message of celebrating this Diwali by virtue of spreading smiles, enlightening hearts rather than spreading pollution and burning crackers.

They all appreciated student’s zeal, thoughtfulness and supported this noble cause and further encouraged them to continue striving immensely in making every possible effort of saving the planet.

The Primary Wing of R.M. Public School organised activity to celebrate Diwali. All the students of Class Ist and 2nd brought material for the activities. Different activities have been held like Diya decorating, lamp making, candle decorating, door hanging making, buntings making, etc.

Moreover, a skit on eco-friendly Diwali was staged by the Class 2nd students. The activities were organised under the supervision of Incharge Suman lata, Class 1st and 2nd Co-ordinators Shivani Sharma and Rajput and their teams.

The Trustee, Rita Mengi and the Principal, Ravinder Kaur also joined the activity and appreciated the students for their performances.

Delhi Public School (DPS) Nagbani held Green Diwali Drive with a message to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali.

The students of DPS Nagbani pledged to celebrate Diwali with a special concern.

To highlight the importance of celebrating pollution-free Diwali an awareness campaign was conducted by organising a rally by the students expecting to bring awareness among people about ill effects of bursting crackers.

The students presented a special talk on the importance of the day.

The students vowed to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali urging everyone to shun the usage of fire crackers. They said that we all should come forward to save the environment by using eco- friendly material. The students were made to understand that heavy use of fire crackers also affects the lives of animals, birds and other living beings on the earth.

The day started with a special morning assembly wherein students delivered speeches on the significance of the festival and the relevance of eco-friendly celebrations. It was followed by some cultural items. An inspiring skit with a powerful message of the consequences of burning crackers staged in an opt manner.

After the assembly, various other activities such as inter-house Rangoli making, candle, Diya and Toran decoration were organized in all the classes. Students also took a pledge of greeting each other by giving plants as gifts and helping the poor and needy children.

The Principal, R.K Verma emphasized on the responsibilities and values that the students must possess and told them that they must be sensitive towards their environment also.

He appreciated the efforts of the teachers and the students and also encouraged the young minds. He extended his good wishes for safe and happy Diwali asserting to Go Green this festival as we all together can certainly bring a better change for better future.

The rally was organised by the staff and students of the Government College for Women Bhagwati Nagar on the occasion of Diwali and also the observance of the year of 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The rally was flagged off by the Principal, Prof. Raj Shree Dhar.

The motive behind organising the rally was to create awareness among people about the hazardous effects of polluted air; air pollution causing global warming, climate change and ecological disasters and severely affecting the health of common people.

It is a causal agent of diseases like heart attacks, asthma, lung related diseases and many more.

Earlier poster making and slogan writing competitions were also organised. The topic of the event was ‘say no to crackers’. It was judged by Prof. Anju Bala, Prof. Preeti Salathia and Dr. Ravinder Kumar. Janvi Gupta, Reedima and Ashima were adjudged first, Priya, Sanjana and Ramneek came second and Muskan Sultan was declared third in the competition.

Ranjit College of Education celebrated Diwali with the theme Go-Green Deepawali. The function started with Saraswati Vandana by Anisha Mahajan. Harpreet Kour of semester-first anchored the programme. All the students pledged to celebrate the green Deepawali to protect the environment.

Er Manmeet Singh appreciated the participation of the students and stressed them to clean environment by removing the impurities from the mind as well.

Arushi Bandral, Aashna and Neha Ramgaria designed the wonderful Rangoli and dance items and solo songs were also performed by the students. Dr. Renu Gangal presented the vote of thanks.

Stephens International Public School, Jammu celebrated Diwali with immense ardor and ardency. The enthralling Rangolis were prepared by students and Peace House stood first in the Rangoli Competition.

The programme started with an enchanting skit depicting the important phases of Lord Rama’s life.

After that, the students talked about the significance of the festival laying emphasis on eco-friendly Diwali.

The Arti was performed by Director Satvinder Saini, Vice Chairman Amarjit Singh and Principal Ram Prakash Sharma. The Principal stressed upon the teachings of the Ramayana and encouraged the students to imbibe them in their own lives.

Satvinder Saini appreciated the efforts of the staff and the students and wished them all a happy and prosperous Diwali.

The Chairman, Dr. Kamal Saini, IGP (Retd.) extended his warmest greetings to all.

Mount Litera Zee School, Tarore celebrated Diwali festival with full creativity and uniqueness.

School celebrated this festival in two phases where on 23rd October, celebration was done with the students of Kindergarten where Pooja was done along with Diya Making competition.

Students played Dandiya and various games to celebrate this festival in eco friendly way and today, the school celebrated Diwali with students from Grade I onwards. To start the day with the history of celebration of Deepawali a mythological story based on it was shown to the students to enhance their values and beliefs.

Tradition of Diwali Pooja was also performed with full tradition by the management, principal, staff, students as well as supporting staff of the school.

Later Kanjak Poojan was done by the management where gifts and sweets were distributed to the lovely Kanjaks dressed in a beautiful traditional attire.

To celebrate Diwali with eco friendly method various games were planned by the teachers for its students to celebrate with fun and joy.

Dr. A.K Kapoor (Chairman) and MD P.B Kapoor along with the Principal Dr. Rahul Kapoor judged Best Decorated Class, Best Well Dressed Teacher, Well Dressed Student and Best House and honoured them with prizes.