Rang Trang-Display Your Talent-2019 culminates

IMFA lifts Over All Champion Trophy

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: ‘Rang Trang-Display Your Talent-2019’ organised by the Department of Students Welfare, University of Jammu concluded with grand fanfare here on Friday at University campus.

Prof Manoj Dhar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu was the Chief Guest on the occasion. A special feature of the event was enthralling sufi musical performance by Sonali Dogra, an alumnus of Display Your Talent.

In his address, Prof Manoj Dhar congratulated Prof Jasbir Singh, Dean Students Welfare; Prof Yash Pal Sharma, Chairman Campus Cultural Committee; Prof Anupama Vohra, Co-Chairperson, Campus Cultural Committee and their entire team for successfully conducting ‘Rang Trang-Display Your Talent-2019’, a mega cultural festival of music, dance, theatre, fine arts & literary activities. He termed the event as an iconic programme of the University of Jammu, which provides a platform to students to exhibit and enhance their talent. He asserted that such activities play a major role in shaping the overall personality of the students. He also congratulated Campus Cultural Committee for their active support.

Prof Jasbir Singh, Dean Students Welfare, formally welcomed the gathering and provided a detailed report of ‘Rang Trang-Display Your Talent 2019. He acknowledged the contribution of each and every one for making the event a grand success, especially Sufi Singing performance of Sonali Dogra.

Over All Champion Trophy was lifted by the Institute of Music and Fine Arts (IMFA) while Over All Runners-Up Trophy went to GCW Parade. Over All Trophy for Best Student was awarded to Srishti Koul from the Department of Chemistry, JU. Over All Trophy for Best performance in Theatricals was awarded to GCW Parade. Over All Trophy for Best performance in Fine Arts was awarded to Mohinder Kumar from Department of EVS JU. Over All Trophy for Best performance in Music was awarded to Institute of Music and Fine Arts. Over All Trophy for Best performance in Quiz was awarded to GDC Udhampur.

Earlier in morning, the event of Folk Dance was conducted in which team of GCW Parade stood first. GCW Udhampur secured second position while third position was shared by the teams of PG Integrated and GDC Billawar. Anjali Sharma, Maninder Singh Chahal and Harish Kumar were the judges and Dr Yudhbir Singh was the teacher Incharge.

The event was coordinated by Dr B K Bajaj, Associate Dean (SW), Dr Anil Gupta and Dr Garima Gupta, Assistant Deans (SW), Mansi Mantoo (Media Officer), Ifra Kak (Cultural Officer) and Sumeet Sharma (Drama Instructor). Members of Campus Culture Committee namely Vaishali, Shahraza, Anup, Meenakshi, Vrinda, Kusum, Mehul, Sahil, Amogh, Ajay, Alisha and Sunny looked after the hall management under the supervision of R S Bandral, Kulbhushan Thakur, Balwant Singh and Arif Paul.