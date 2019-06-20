Randhawa visits Chatha Pind, Chatha Mill; assesses problems

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: MLC Ch. Vikram Randhawa on Wednesday conducted an extensive tour to Chatha Pind and Chatha Mill in Gandhi Nagar assembly segment to take stock of the problems being faced by the people.

During his visit to these areas, Randhawa interacted with dozens of people to ascertain the problems being faced by the locals of these areas. The locals while interacting with the MLC raised various issues like unscheduled power curtailment and dilapidated condition of internal roads of these localities. Randhawa gave a patient hearing to the demands of the people and assured them that internal roads would be blacktopped without any delay as the work of blacktopping is in progress in the area. He said that BJP is committed to all round development of all the hamlets particularly those which have been ignored by the previous regimes.

Later, Randhawa inspected various developmental works undertaken in the area especially the construction and blacktopping of roads by the Department of Public Works.

Others who accompanied MLC include Daljit Singh, Waryam Singh, Inder Sharma, Pitambar Sharma, Gurdayal Singh, Neeraj Gupta, Rinku, Ashok Kumar, Jasbir Singh and Sanket Sharma.