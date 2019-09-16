Randhawa starts renovation work of community hall

STATE TIMES NEWS

R S Pura: MLC Vikram Randhawa on Sunday kick-started renovation work of a community hall at village Mulle Chak in Suchetgarh Assembly segment.

While speaking on the occasion, Randhawa said that the community hall was constructed long time back, but was never renovated resulting in dilapidated condition of the hall. He further said that it was a long pending demand of local residents, which was brought to his notice few months back.

Randhawa said that the concerned authorities were directed to prepare a detailed report for renovation of the community hall and a sum of Rs 5 lakh was released from CDF for renovation of the same.

“People in border areas cannot afford to book banquets for small functions. As such, they can organise small functions is the community hall,” said Randhawa, directed the executing authorities to complete renovation work with the shortest possible time with quality work.

Randhawa further said that BJP is committed to development of all hamlets of Jammu and Kashmir to fulfill the dream of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. He said ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas’ is not only a slogan but every leader in BJP is committed to work on the same line to win the trust of the masses. He assured people that all their pending demands would be fulfilled priority-wise and urged them to maintain public properties to save taxpayers’ money. If properly maintained and utilised, public properties would have long life and the money, which is spent on repairs and renovations, can be utilised on other development projects, he asserted.

Others present on the occasion included Basant Singh, Dev Raj, Faqeer Chand, Surinder Singh Chib, Krishan Singh Chib, Baldev Singh and Prem Singh.