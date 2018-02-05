Randhawa starts development works

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Member Legislative Council (MLC), Ch. Vikram Randhawa on Sunday kick-started construction of lane and drain at Shumali Mohalla, Chatha in Gandhi Nagar constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Randhawa said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed to all round development of all the sections of the society, irrespective of caste, creed and colour.

He said that the slogan of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’ will be delivered at the doorsteps of the masses by carrying out development.

Randhawa said that the residents of the locality approached him few days back with the demand of construction of lane and drain responding to which he asked the authorities to prepare a detailed project report.

He said that the locality is just next to Jammu Airport but was ignored by the previous legislators and this lane was never ever constructed. “On the demand of the residents of the locality, I have released Rs 3.5 lakh from my Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and the construction of the lane and drain has been started” Randhawa added.

The locals who were present on the occasion appreciated the quick response of the MLC in starting the work on the lane, drain which was a long pending demand. They assured full support to the BJP in the future.