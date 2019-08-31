Randhawa starts construction work of culvert

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: MLC Vikram Randhawa on Friday started construction of culvert at Rajiv Nagar in Gandhi Nagar Assembly segment in presence of Corporator, Sharda Devi.

While addressing the people, Randhawa said that the locality has been ignored by the previous Congress Legislator who remained in power for two consecutive terms in the Legislative Assembly. He said Rajiv Nagar which is right in the heart of the city lack basic amenities as Congress Legislator had always used the people for vote bank but no development was ever carried out.

Randhawa said that he has taken up various development issues with the concern authorities for the suburban on the outskirts of the city and the construction of culvert by Public Works Department (PWD) is the start of the same. He said that the construction of this culvert will provide a sigh of relief to the inhabitants of the area as earlier they were crossing through nallah to reach the road.

Others present on the occasion included Dalbir Singh, Dr Davinder Singh, Ashok Kumar, Puran Chand, Mahan Singh, Ravinder Kumar, Amit Gupta, Sachin Sharma, Tarun Sharma and Mohinder Sharma.