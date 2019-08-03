Randhawa launches plantation drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: MLC Vikram Randhawa on Saturday launched a plantation drive initiated by All J&K NHM Employees Association at Rotary Club Park, ward no 20 of Gandhi Nagar.

Dr Rohit Seth, President NHM Employees Association along with his team and Rahul Kumar, Corporator, Jammu Municipal Corporation, ward no 20 was also present on the occasion. The drive was conducted as a part of ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’ an initiative of the Central Government to make environment clean besides preserving water.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Randhawa urged people to adopt a plant until it becomes a tree and take care of it properly. He said that the respiratory diseases are increasing rapidly due to increase in air pollution. He said that only plants can provide us clean air, but in past people destroyed Green Gold to raise concrete jungles and sometimes to fulfill greed. He urged upon the people to save plants and educate younger generation to plant more and more trees, so that the level of pollutants can be lowered for conservation of environment.

He also expressed happiness over mass-participation of people of the locality in the drive and wished that every sapling planted today would be adopted by a family and soon they will become trees turning entire area green.

Others present on the occasion included Satbir Singh, Vijay Verma, Ashok, Rajesh Khullar, Sunil Jain, Kapil Khurrana, Sandeep Gupta and Pardeep.