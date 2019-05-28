Randhawa inspects ongoing development works

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: MLC Ch Vikram Randhawa on Monday visited Chatha Farm in Gandhi Nagar Assembly segment to inspect various ongoing development works in the area. While addressing people, Randhawa said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed for overall development of all the neglected areas.

Before 2014, the condition of various Departments, responsible for providing basic amenities to people, was miserable due to favoritism, nepotism and corruption.

He said that PWD (R&B), PDD and PHE are the three departments, responsible for providing proper road connectivity, power supply and drinking water respectively to people.

With BJP’s taking over in 2014, the thrust was laid to improve poor health of aforesaid Departments, so that people can get basic amenities without any problem. He said that numerous mega projects, worth crores, are in offing which would carry out unprecedented development in Gandhi Nagar as well as other parts of the State.

He further said that development on fast track would be carried out, once the new Government assumes office in New Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

He assured people that a history in terms of development would be scripted under the new regime.

Randhawa also inspected various ongoing works pertaining to maintenance and upgradation of roads being executed by PWD (R&B) and other agencies in aforesaid areas.

Pt Ashok Khajuria, Rinku (Panch), Ashok Dogra (Panch), Bansi Choudhary, Bharat Sharma, Gurdayal Singh, Neeraj Gupta and Avtar Singh were also present on the occasion.