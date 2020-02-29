Randhawa inspects construction work of bridge

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former MLC Vikram Randhawa on Friday inspected the ongoing construction work of the bridge in front of Air Force Station Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Randhawa said that the widening of the said bridge over canal would benefit more than forty villages which use this road to reach their destinations.

He said that due to narrow bridge frequent jams were occurring in front of the IAF gate and the matter was taken up with the Public Works Department (PWD). He said that the locals of the area were facing many problems and even it was a problem for the Air Force.

Randhawa expressed his satisfaction that the PWD after completing codal formalities has started the construction of widening of this bridge over canal.

While inspecting the construction of the bridge which is being carried out by the PWD (R&B) Wing Division-I, Randhawa directed the Executive Engineer, Parvez Malik, who was present their along with his team, to ensure the quality of work and its completion within stipulated time.

The PWD officials assured the former MLC to that there will be no compromise with the quality of the work and moreover the work would be completed well in time.

Others who accompanied former MLC include Capt Kehar Singh, Mool Raj Gupta, Parshotam Gupta, Ramesh, Sardari Lal and Kuldepp Raj.