Randhawa inaugurates fitness centre

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: MLC Vikram Randhawa on Monday inaugurated Dance and Fitness Centre titled ‘Kingdom of Dance’ at Shivagi Chowk Nanak Nagar here. BJP leader Nitish Mahajan accompanied the MLC.

The fitness centre owned by Lokesh and Achal is offering various facilities like Aerobics, Zumba and Yoga. Speaking on the occasion, Randhawa said that Yoga is the best way to keep diseases away and lead a medicine-free life.

Randhawa said that the seed of yoga was nurtured by our Rishis, millions of years ago, is now crossing all boundaries and reaching every corner of the globe with the initiative of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. He appealed people to incorporate yoga in their lives and pave way for a healthy living.

Nitish Mahajan said that drug addiction is eating our society and there is a need to involve young generation in Yoga to keep them away from this social evil.