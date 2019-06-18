Randhawa inaugurates fitness centre

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: MLC Vikram Randhawa on Monday inaugurated Dance and Fitness Centre titled ‘Kingdom of Dance’ at Shivagi Chowk Nanak Nagar here. BJP leader Nitish Mahajan accompanied the MLC. The fitness centre owned by Lokesh and Achal is offering various facilities like Aerobics, Zumba and Yoga. Speaking on the occasion, Randhawa said that Yoga is the best way to keep diseases away and lead a medicine-free life. Randhawa said that the seed of yoga was nurtured by our Rishis, millions of years ago, is now crossing all boundaries and reaching every corner of the globe with the initiative of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. He appealed people to incorporate yoga in their lives and pave way for a healthy living. Nitish Mahajan said that drug addiction is eating our society and there is a need to involve young generation in Yoga to keep them away from this social evil.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Zeenat Aman joins Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Panipat’
Suman Rao crowned Miss India World 2019
It’s a work in progress, says Taapsee Pannu on becoming a Bollywood star
Junk food causing brain health to decline faster: Study
Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh in ’83’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper