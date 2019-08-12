Randhawa inaugurates 250 KVA transformer at Apna Vihar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: MLC Vikram Randhawa on Sunday inaugurated 250 KVA transformer at Apna Vihar, Kunjwani in Gandhi Nagar Assembly segment.

Addressing the gathering, Randhawa said that it was the long pending demand of the people of the area which was brought to his notice a month ago. He acting swiftly directed officials of the Power Development Department (PDD) to install a new transformer in the area as the existing transformer was unable to bear the load. He said that the officials informed him that there is dearth of funds and the department is unable to meet out the present need of the locality. Acting upon this, Randhawa released the desired amount of Rs 8 lakh out of his CDF Scheme for the installation of the transformer which was dedicated today to the public. Earlier, the public of the area was suffering badly due to unscheduled power cuts and low voltage. Randhawa said that the BJP is committed to provide all basic amenities to the public at their doorsteps and power is one among them but at the same time he urged upon the people to make judicious use of the power and switch off all lights and other electronic gadgets which are not in use.

Executive Engineer PDD, P.D Singh, Suresh Choudhary, Chaman Lal, Bhagwan Dass, Sudhagar Singh, Satpal Choudhary, Rajinder Choudhary, R.N Thapa and Sangi Ram were also present.