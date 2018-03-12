Randhawa dedicates renovated class rooms to GHS Pul Tawi

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: MLC Ch Vikram Randhawa on Monday dedicated newly renovated classrooms to the Government High School (GHS) Pul Tawi, Jammu.

“After being elected to the Upper House of J&K Legislature, I got an opportunity to preside over a function in this school and was shocked to see the depilated condition of the classrooms. I had then decided to shoulder my responsibility for the children and immediately ordered to release required amount out of my Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for the repair and renovation work which stands completed now” Randhawa said while addressing the school children.

Randhawa said that it is the moral responsibility of all the legislators to ensure that the government schools are equipped with good infrastructure so that the children from the poor families, who cannot afford huge fee structure of private schools, too get quality education equivalent to private schools.

“By raising healthy infrastructure and providing quality education we can hope that these children too will be able to compete with the students of private schools”, Randhawa added. He stressed upon the school staff to put in their whole energy to ensure these students become good citizens of the nation.

Randhawa further assured the school staff and the managing committee that he will provide any assistance, if required, to the school in future also.

Shahid Iqbal BDO Satwari, Sunita Gupta Principal of the School, Sushil Sharma, Gurcharan Singh, Kuldeep Balgotra and Charanjeet Singh were also present.