Randhawa dedicates development work to public

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: MLC Ch Vikram Randhawa on Wednesday dedicated a lane and drain work to the residents of village Khamb in R.S Pura Assembly segment which was constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh. The funds for the construction of lane and drain were provided by Randhawa from his Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Randhawa said that BJP in Jammu and Kashmir is committed to carry forward the slogan of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas.

Those who were present on the occasion included Brijeshwer Rana, Akash Chopra, Yash Paul Kumar, Anil Kumar, Rajinder Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Ashok Choudhary, Tilak Raj, Jeet Raj, Krishan Lal and Sanjeev Kumar.