Randhawa conducts extensive tour of Channi Himmat

JAMMU: MLC Ch Vikram Randhawa on Tuesday conducted extensive tour to Channi Himmat area of Gandhi Nagar Constituency along with Corporator Neena Gupta.

During his visit to the area Randhawa launched plantation drive at Mini Park, Sector-4 of Channi Himmat.

Randhawa urged them to plant more and more trees to combat global warming. He said that every day should be celebrated as Van Mahotsav and people should take care of the plants planted during drives till they are grown up. He said that only plants can provide us clean environment.

Referring to Prime Minister’s ‘Man Ki Baat’ he also urged people to launch initiatives to harvest rain water to raise the level of ground water. He said that the ground water is depleting rapidly and sooner there will be water crisis in Jammu and Kashmir also. He urged people to make judicious use of the drinking water.

Randhawa also gave a patient hearing to the demands of the people and assured them that all their demands would be fulfilled shortly. He also informed the people that the roads of the area would shortly be blacktopped. Others who accompanied MLC included Yashpal Khajuria, Anil Soni, Sanjeev Vaid, Ashwani Sharma, O.P Sharma, B.N Sharma, Naresh Gupta and Bhanu Gupta.