Randhawa assures redressal of Trikuta Nagar residents’ problems

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: BJP State Secretary and MLC, Ch. Vikram Randhawa conducted extensive tour of Trikuta Nagar East Extension in Jammu and interacted with the local residents. Randhawa, during his tour of Trikuta Nagar area, interacted with scores of people to listen to their problems. The people of the area apprised the MLC of the problems being faced by them including upgradation of electric transformer from 250 to 400 KVA, repair of lanes and drains, laying of new PHE pipeline, etc. They rued the power scenario of the area and demanded immediate replacement of the existing transformer. Randhawa gave a patient hearing to the residents and assured that all their problems will be addressed shortly. Executive Engineer JMC, Ram Lal and his team accompanied the MLC.
