‘Ranbir Canal cleaning eye-wash’

Dear Editor,

The department of flood control and irrigation has come out of deep slumber and initiated the process of cleansing of Ranbir canal but with a meagre manpower alongwith equipments and definitely,the process will not be completed properly prior to Baisakhi of this year. The cleaning process is merely an eyewash and behind this eyewash, there is a huge scam and very sadly,i have to say that distributaries emerging out of it are always being neglected but this time,i want to warn the department of flood control and irrigation that if it failed to complete the cleansing process of Ranbir canal alongwith its distributaries properly,I will lodge FIR in this concern and regard with Anti-corruption department of the U.T. of J&K.

Nitin Bakshi,

Advocate, Jammu.