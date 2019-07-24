Rana seeks fast track investigation into killings of Parihar brothers, Chanderkant

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: National Conference Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana on Tuesday sought immediate identification, arrest and punishment to the killers of the BJP leader, Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar, who were assassinated about nine months ago, besides the RSS activist and Health Department employee Chanderkant.

“The police should fast track the investigations and book the culprits so that they get exemplary punishment”, Rana said after visiting the residences of Parihar brothers and Chanderkant here today.

Responding to questions of the reporters, Rana hoped that the killers would be brought to justice soon, saying the crime was heinous that took toll of precious lives and vitiated the atmosphere in the sensitive township. He, however, hailed the spirit of togetherness of the people of Kishtwar who braved the tragedies with immense resilience and fortitude.