Rana offers Navratra prayers at Kol Kandoli temple; prays for peace

NAGROTA: On the auspicious occasion of the first Navratra, National Conference Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana on Sunday paid obeisance at Kol Kandoli temple, the first spiritual destination on the ancient heritage Mata Vaishno Deviji yatra route and prayed for peace, progress, prosperity, and tranquility in the country as also in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rana visited the temple after seeking permission from the authorities. He performed Pujas in spiritual ambiance amid recitation of Mantras and Bhaints of the Mata Rani.

In a message, Rana felicitated the people on the commencement of Navratras and hoped this auspicious occasion to spread peace and amity and inspire people to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity and the country. He invoked blessings of Maa Durga, Rana prayed for universal brotherhood besides well being of the people.

“Navratras are the auspicious days when we all should submit before Maa Durga, the divine mother, and seek Her blessings for all. He said the people of Jammu were blessed to be under the footsteps of Mata Vaishno Devi that has all along showered her blessings upon millions of devotees from times immemorial. “We must devote ourselves to the special prayers for Mata to overcome all our difficulties”, he said and hoped that Navratras will steer Jammu and Kashmir to peace and progress. Rana exhorted the people of Jammu to maintain their proud hospitality towards the pilgrims thronging from various parts of the country and even abroad, especially during the current Navratras. He hoped that the blessings of Goddess Durga will help in eschewing the tendencies of hate and intolerance that have unfortunately overtaken compassion, love and sacrifice.