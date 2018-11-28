Rana leaves Pradesh BJP bigwigs red-faced

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Though in lighter vein yet the message was loud and clear that the BJP flock in the just dissolved Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly had miserably failed to deliver during over three years in the government with the PDP.

The shots were being called by former National Conference MLA Devender Rana and those in the BJP at receiving end included Speaker Prof Nirmal Singh, former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, former Pradesh President and minister Sat Sharma and many others. And, the occasion was observance of the Death Anniversary of Pandit Girdhari Lal Dogra former veteran Congress leader and father-in-law of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

In the viral video, Devender Rana is seen taking one after another jibe at the BJP bigwigs, who can be heard smiling and laughing to hide their embarrassment. When asked whether the parliamentary and assembly elections will be conducted simultaneously in 2019, the BJP leaders are clueless. They can be heard saying, “Can’t say anything about Chote (assembly) elections but Bade (parliamentary) elections will be held in time”.

On Raj Yog, the BJP leaders are heard telling Devender Rana that they will return back again.

“Can’t say anything. Mata Rani alone knows who is going to be blessed by Raj Yog but we have seen your performance of playing second fiddle …Twadee Kartoot Tey Labi (big laugh) and even if you come again it will be only to have another dissolution (of Legislative Assembly), Devender Rana is heard telling to the unnerved BJP bigwigs with a huge laugh.

The amused listeners can be seen entertaining themselves with the helplessness and loss of words in the BJP camp.