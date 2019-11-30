Rana invokes societal role in empowerment of differently-abled

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Conference Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana on Friday invoked societal role towards empowerment and emancipation of differently-abled, saying that they need equal opportunities and openings in every sphere of activity instead of pity.

“As my layman observations in this house of experts, disability in any form is not a curse but a condition like any other condition among so-called normal people, which does not bar them from progression in their chosen fields,” Rana said during inaugural function of the two-day International Conference on disability diaspora covering educational, cultural, economic and historical dimensions with gender perspectives, held at Louis Braille Memorial Residential School for Sightless Girls at Roop Nagar here.

Rana, who was Chief Guest at the function, recalled contributions of differently-abled people towards upliftment of society from times immemorial and said that with advent of age and technological advancements, they have proved second to none. The only pre-requisite is to create conditions for their healthy growth, he said, adding that the government initiatives would not be enough in this regard but the society at large has to come forward in achieving this noble objective.

“They might be lacking a certain physical ability but are generally blessed by the Almighty with such a talent which differentiates them from others,” the Provincial President observed, saying these capabilities are needed to be explored and harnessed in a productive manner for overall benefit of the society. This is the least the society can do for their empowerment and self-dependence, he maintained.

Rana hoped that experts in the field would join their heads and share their experiences during the conference and add to the ideas and initiatives for upliftment of differently-abled people. He urged them to devise a mechanism so that these important segments of society achieve economic emancipation and self-reliance. He sought framing of rules under Rights to Personnel with Blindness Act 2016 in Jammu and Kashmir, which is a long standing demand of the Association.

Rana also paid tributes to Louis Braille for his revolutionary innovation that transformed lives of generations.

Prof Kusum Lata Malik, Project Director presented keynote address while Renu Nanda of Jammu University also spoke in the inaugural session.

Prof Kusum Lata gave an overview of the initiatives taken by the Association for differently-abled. Earlier, Mohinder Kumar Badiyal, President, Jammu Chapter of the National Federation of Blind gave an overview of the international conference.

The inaugural function was followed by interactive sessions of the invited experts. Around 500 scholars, authors of blind and civil society from across the country and abroad are participating in the two-day long conference. The conference will discuss wide range of disability issues pertaining to empowerment and enlighten in different fields such as educational, cultural economic, social, political and historical dimensions with gender perspectives.