Rana, Gupta stage walkout over rejection of private members Bill

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Conference legislator Devender Singh Rana and Independent MLA Pawan Gupta on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after the government rejected a private members bill for better management of the annual Machail yatra.

The bill was moved by BJP legislator Ranbir Singh Pathania, seeking better management, administration and governance of Shri Chandi Mata Machail Dham, popularly known as Machail yatra for the upgradation of facilities for the holy pilgrimage.

However, Minister of State for Tourism Priya Sethi said the government was already making all necessary arrangements for the month-long pilgrimage from Bhaderwah enroute Machil before rejecting the bill.

Rana and Gupta supported the bill and pressed for a board to oversee the arrangements, and later staged a walkout.

“My colleague in the legislature brought a bill to ask for the setting up of a board to manage the affairs of the yatra as people from across the state and outside join it. I feel the sentiments of the people are involved and it was inappropriate to oppose the bill on the introduction stage,” Rana told reporters outside the House. He said that the bill was brought in by a BJP legislator and the BJP minister opposed it.

“The government should have moved a step forward to bring the bill if they do not want to adopt a private members bill,” he said.

Rana said that the better management of the yatra would go a long way in reaching out to the particular community whose sentiments are attached to the yatra.