Rana for creating avenues for physically challenged

STATE TIMES NEWS

NAGROTA: National Conference Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana on Friday stressed the need for devising a comprehensive scheme and adopting a multi-pronged approach with regard to providing employment opportunities and generating employability for physically challenged persons, enabling them to live a dignified life.

“The physically challenged are second to none and it is bounden duty of the society in general and the government in particular to empower these segments by gainful employment”, Rana said after distributing three scooties to physically challenged persons of the Nagrota Assembly Constituency this afternoon.

The scooties have been arranged out of his Constituency Development Fund. With these the number of scooties provided to physically challenged persons in the constituency has risen to 23.

The MLA Nagrota also called for roping in the corporate sector to provide career advancement opportunities to physically challenged persons. Equipped with abundant talent these segments of society can contribute immensely in growth and development, he said, hoping the government to optimally utililise their talent as per their aptitude. He referred to his most satisfying moments a few days back when visually impaired cricketers showcased their abundant talent during an inter-state cricket event and turned out as inspiration for many youngsters.

“Every single effort to empower this segment of society is a big leap towards enlisting their involvement in socio economic transformation as mobility is imperative for pursuing careers”, he said.

While lauding the urge of physically challenged segment of society to lead a dignified and pro-active life, the Provincial President called for societal change towards them.

“Their empowerment and well-being has to be ensured by devising schemes to help them cope up with the situation”, he said adding that though various schemes are in place for their empowerment yet more is need to be done for them.

Besides, MLA Homeshallibugh, Kashmir, Abdul Majeed Larmi and District Social Welfare Officer R.S Jamwal, prominent among those present on the occasion included Som Nath Khajuria, former Sarpanch, Rameshwar Dutt, Ch Rehmat Ali, Thoru Ram, Joginder Lal, Mumtaz Ahmed, Hameed and Darshan Lal.