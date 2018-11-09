Rana felicitates Arushi for winning 4 medals in Int’l Chess C’ship

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana on Friday complimented Arushi Kotwal for winning three silver and one bronze medal in 14th Asian Schools Chess Championship 2018 held at Sri Lanka in July last.

The medals include individual silver and three team medals in the matches played between July 7 and 15, 2018.

“It is a great honour for the State in general and the young girl in particular, who made us all proud”, Rana said while felicitating Arushi Kotwal, a 10th class student in BSF Senior Secondary School, Jammu and the youngest Sher-i-Kashmir Sports awardee for the year 2011-2012 and State awardee for the year 2016.

Arushi is all set to represent India in Western Asian Youth Chess Championship being held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan from November 16 to November 23, 2018 and in the Asian Amateur Chess Championship which is going to be held in China from December 30, 2018 January 6, 2019.

Rana also congratulated the parents of the girl and wished Anil Kotwal of village Naska Chinta, Bhadarwah at present Paloura, a bright future for his daughter, who has already left an indelible mark in the sport at the international level.

The Provincial President had all the praise for exceptional success of Arushi and said her victory will prove as a source of inspiration for young sportspersons, especially the girls, who are giving their best to various games. He said Jammu has traversed a long way over the years with its youth making big mark in every sphere of activity-art, sports, academics and culture. He said the young girl’s win is yet another feather in the saga of successes Jammu is credited with.

“There is nothing to look back for young achievers, as sky is the limit for their talent”, Rana said while advising Arushi to concentrate on the game alongside academics.

He wished her all the success in her future endeavours and hoped that Arushi will emerge as a brand ambassador of successful young girls of Jammu, who are excelling in every field, especially the academics. Their success is a real tribute to women empowerment and a new hope for girl child, he added.