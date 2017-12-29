Rana calls for inculcating healthy competitive spirit among students

STATE TIMES NEWS

NAGROTA: National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana on Thursday called for inculcating healthy competitive spirit among the students, as per the requirements of the present day competitive world.

“However, the competitive spirit giving way to ill will or jealousy will be counterproductive and the teaching community should guard against it,” Rana said at Annual Day function of HP Public School at Kangar in Bantalab.

Rana said the healthy competition enables students to grow in a productive atmosphere and places them in good stead, be it entry into careers at a later stage or career development.

He said the parents and teachers can play a pro-active role in this regard and frequent interactions could lead to corrective measures wherever necessary.

Rana, who was Chief Guest at the Annual Day function, underscored the need for imbibing good moral values and virtues among children from the very beginning so that they grew up as disciplined and citizens and contributes towards betterment of society.

On the occasion, the school annual report was presented by the management, highlighting the academic odyssey of the institution with special mention of extra-curricular activities.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Jehaangir Mir, Chairperson, Mobina Malik, Managing Director and Principal Sanjana Bagotra besides Rajdev Singh and Sudershan Singh, former Sarpanchs.

Later, the MLA interacted with the locals of Handswal and Keri in Dhanu Panchayat and assured that the points raised by them with regard to various utility services, healthcare and rations etc would be taken up at appropriate levels for early redressal.