RAMZAN DAY 4: Terrorists attack Police Post in Pulwama

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Terrorists on Monday attacked a police post guarding the minority community in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir by opening fire, a police official said. No loss of life or damage was reported in the incident, he said.
The ultras opened fire on a minority guard post at Saidpora in Tahab area of Pulwama district this afternoon. The police personnel retaliated, forcing terrorists to escape from the spot.
The official said terrorists might have carried out the attack with an aim of snatching weapons from cops.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Taylor Swift changed my life: Selena Gomez
Emraan Hashmi to star in ‘Jannat’ director’s next
Spiritual well being concomitant for positive health outcome: Dr Sushil
John Abraham plans action franchise ‘Attack’
ASTROLOGY: Weekly predictions 20th – 26th may 2018
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper