RAMZAN DAY 4: Terrorists attack Police Post in Pulwama

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Terrorists on Monday attacked a police post guarding the minority community in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir by opening fire, a police official said. No loss of life or damage was reported in the incident, he said.

The ultras opened fire on a minority guard post at Saidpora in Tahab area of Pulwama district this afternoon. The police personnel retaliated, forcing terrorists to escape from the spot.

The official said terrorists might have carried out the attack with an aim of snatching weapons from cops.