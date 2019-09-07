Ramnagar TLSC imparts awareness on Solid Waste Management

STATE TIMES NEWS RAMNAGAR: Tehsil Legal Service Committee (TLSC) Ramnagar on Saturday organised a painting and slogan writing competition for students on the topic ‘Plastic ban solid waste management and water conservation’. The event was held under the Chairmanship of Sub -Judge TLSC Ramnagar Archana Charak in the premises of Government Higher Secondary School, Dehari Tehsil Ramnagar of District Udhampur. Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman TLSC made the students aware about the plastic ban, solid waste management and water conservation. Among others present were Principal, staff members and students participated.
