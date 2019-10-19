Ramiz of Poonch qualifies level 2 in Volleyball

Sports Reporter

Poonch: Ramiz Tariq of district Poonch has become youngest coach to achieve the milestone of level 2 FIVB coaching course in the country. With this distinctive achievement, Ramiz has become eligible for imparting coaching to the national teams. Son of veteran volleyball player, Mohd Tariq Khan and a product of Shaheed Manjit Singh Volleyball Club Poonch, Ramiz has already done the level-I FIVB course.

Meanwhile, two other individuals, Naresh Kumar and Azhar Aziz Raina have also qualified the same level 2 coaching course from Jammu and Kashmir.

Ramiz Tariq and others, who qualified course, expressed thanks to Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir for supporting them to achieve this feat.