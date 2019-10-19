Ramiz of Poonch qualifies level 2 in Volleyball

Sports Reporter Poonch: Ramiz Tariq of district Poonch has become youngest coach to achieve the milestone of level 2 FIVB coaching course in the country. With this distinctive achievement, Ramiz has become eligible for imparting coaching to the national teams. Son of veteran volleyball player, Mohd Tariq Khan and a product of Shaheed Manjit Singh Volleyball Club Poonch, Ramiz has already done the level-I FIVB course. Meanwhile, two other individuals, Naresh Kumar and Azhar Aziz Raina have also qualified the same level 2 coaching course from Jammu and Kashmir. Ramiz Tariq and others, who qualified course, expressed thanks to Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir for supporting them to achieve this feat.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Big B discharged from hospital
Big B admitted to hospital
Maha polls: Sanjay Dutt backs Aaditya, wishes for his victory
Heart disease deaths rise in India by 34 pc: Dr Bali
I’ll be the happiest girl in the world: Kareena on being Alia’s sister-in-law
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper