Ramesh Arora chairs DRSC-IV meeting

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A meeting of the Department Related Standing Committee (DRSC-IV) of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of MLC, Ramesh Arora to review the overall functioning of Higher Education Department.

Legislators, G.N Monga, Vibod Gupta, Balbir Singh attended the meeting and gave their valuable suggestions to make the functioning of the Higher Education Department vibrant and student oriented.

The Committee discussed various issues regarding the Higher Education Department including literacy rate of female students, availability of hostels for women etc.

Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, Asgar Hassan Samoon briefed the meeting about status of several initiatives launched for improvement of education system in the state. He also informed that several hostels for women are in the process of being constructed to encourage them to continue their studies. The Committee appreciated the department for quick action regarding construction of Boundary wall at Rajouri College and reduction of charges of Bus Services provided to the students. Further it recommended that all colleges must provide students with free internet service besides inviting former students to hold interactions in the institutions with present students.

Principals of all higher education institutions from Jammu province were asked to submit their concerns to the house committee so that their issues can be taken up for redressal.

Among other, Director Colleges, Prof. Zahoor Ahmed, all the Principals of Degree Colleges, in Jammu region, besides Special Secretary Legislative Council, Abdul Majid Wani, senior officers and officials of the Council Secretariat were present in the meeting.