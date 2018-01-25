Ram Madhav holds meeting with BJP leaders

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Senior BJP leader and National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday held closed door meeting with BJP leaders in Jammu.

Party sources said that Madhav arrived here in the evening and met senior BJP leaders.

“The visit was not publicised and it was kept secret,” sources said adding that the BJP stalwart was in the town to review the party functioning and progress besides relations with the coalition partner PDP.

Sources further said that he is likely to meet Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti here on Thursday.

Madhav played a key role as interlocutor in formation of PDP-BJP coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP won 25 seats in the 2014 assembly elections from Jammu and it has eight cabinet and three ministers of state, including Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh.