Ram Madhav, Drabu meet Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Ram Madhav, BJP National General Secretary, met Governor N.N Vohra here on Thursday.

They discussed issues relating to the restoration of normalcy and hastening pace of growth and development in the State.

Meanwhile, Dr. Haseeb A. Drabu, Minister for Finance, Labour and Employment also met the Governor and apprised him about the approval of Budget 2018-19, the fiscal management reforms under way and the important developmental issues which came up for discussion in the ongoing Legislative Session.

Referring to the relatively limited mobilization of resources in J&K Governor stressed the high importance of fiscal discipline and significant priority being devoted for advancing the pace of socio-economic development of the State. Governor and Finance Minister also discussed governance issues and the need to tighten administrative functioning.