Ram Khajuria elected as President Tawi Trekkers

JAMMU: Ram Khajuria, founder member of Tawi Trekkers, J&K was unanimously elected as President of the Club in an election meeting held at Press Club, here.

Founder of Tawi Trekkers and founder General Secretary, 69 years old Ram Khajuria, who served the club with distinction for a long period of 32 years, also remained senior vice president for over a year.

Presently, Khajuria holds the post of Secretary of Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) North Zone Committee and a member of IMF, New Delhi, the elite body for adventure sports in the country.

Earlier, the Club welcomed its patrons, Ashwani Sharma (ex-MLA) and Rahul Sharma (Chairman, Sprawling Buds ICSE School); co- chairman, Zorawar Singh Jamwal (secretary general Press Club Jammu) and legal advisor, Prem Sadotra. Chairman of the Club, Anil Goswami (retired IAS officer) and advisor of the club, Prof. Lalit Magotra (president, Dogri Sanstha Jammu), however, could not attend the meeting.

Elections to the other office bearers and executive members were also conducted by Zorawar Singh Jamwal in the presence of an observer from Mountaineering Association of J&K (MAJK), Yogeshwar Kumar (vice president) of the Association.

Whereas Rajesh Gupta was elected as senior vice president, Seema Kharyal and Mridhu Padha have been made vice presidents. Shawetica Khajuria, Abhimanyu Sherpa and Sakshi Magotra were also unanimously elected as general secretary, joint secretary and assistant secretary of the Club respectively. Kamal Kumar was again elected as treasurer of the Club.

Members elected to the executive body included, Vivek Chauhan (Principal of Oriental Academy Higher Secondary School); Everester Ram Singh, Everester Nirmal Kumar, Everester Sajjad Haider, Sumit Khajuria (a prominent mountaineer and promoter of adventure activities); senior members, Narinder Singh, Sushil Singh, Sonam Sidharth and mountaineers, Shashi Kant Sharma, Deepika Dutta and Sunil Chakharia. Anukampa Sharma of Udhampur and Shivani Charak, an international sport climber; Himani Choudhary were also unanimously elected in the executive body.

The new management team shall be administered oath of office and assume charge of the Club on October two, the foundation day of the club. The Club formed 37 years back in 1982.

Before the elections, in a meeting of the founder members of the club, the members expressed satisfaction about the performance and achievements of the club. They felt pride in the fact that the club has produced so many national champions and international sport climbers besides a number of brilliant mountaineers who have scaled formidable peaks including Everest, Kangchenjunga, Manaslu and Shivling. They, however, stressed the need for handing over reigns of management to younger lot of the club in a phased manner and also involve sufficient number of lady members to run the affairs of the club.

In the end, newly elected president, Ram Khajuria thanked the members for reposing faith in him and promised to work with full dedication to take the club to new heights.