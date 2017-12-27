Ram Katha organised at Rajal temple

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: A religious function was organised in Rajal Temple under the aegis of Shri 1008 Mahamandlkeshwar Shri Mahant Santosh Dass Ji Moni in which preacher Vijay Krishan Prasher explained in detail to the devotees the purpose of Bhagwan Ram’s coming on earth in Avadh.

A large number of devotees from distant places participated in this Ram Katha. The devotees enjoyed the solace with the whole environment becoming meditative.