Ram Katha continues on 2nd Navratra at Thakurdwara

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: The Ram Katha which commenced on first Navratra in Thakurdwara Khoohwala, Nowshera, continued on Monday under aegis of 1008 Shri Santosh Dass Ji Moni Baba in which hundreds of devotees including men, women and children participated.

Bal Sadhvi Radha Devi Ji the Dharam daughter of Mahamandleshwar Shri Bhaya Dass delivered religious discourses. She referred to the renowned religious Mahatma, Sadhus and saints who visit Triveni (Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati) once a year to bless the devotees and asked the people to attend the same for solace.