Ram Katha continues in Triyath

STATE TIMES NEWS NOWSHERA: The Ram Katha organised by Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan remain continued on the third day also. Sadhvi Garima Bharti the disciple of Saint Ashutosh, continuously delivered the discourses of Ramayan. She advised that people should follow the teachings of Ram and act accordingly to seek the blessings of Almighty. In her lecture, she also referred to the ‘World No Tobacco Day’ and said that religion strictly prohibits the use of drugs which can harm the health and soul.
