Ram Katha continues in Thakurdwara

State Times News NOWSHERA: During the ongoing Ram Katha in Thakurdwara Khooh Wala being conducted under the aegis of Shri Shri 1008, Mahamandleshwar Santosh Dass Moni Ji, Acharya Rajeev Lochan Dass said that Bhagwan Shankar gave a message to the mankind for maintaining their families as exhibited by Shiv Shankar himself. He said that there should not be any sort of differences in the family to ensure peaceful and prosperous atmosphere in the house.
