Raksha Bandhan on I-Day not mere coincidence: Khanna

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The falling of festival of ‘Raksha Bandhan’ on auspicious Independence Day is not merely a coincidence but a divine indication that those at the helm of affairs in the country, especially Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah are truly committed to serve as ‘saviours and protectors’ rather than mere rulers.

This was stated by BJP National Vice President & Jammu Kashmir Prabhari, Avinash Rai Khanna while celebrating Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day here at border village of Harichak in Hiranagar Assembly constituency of Kathua district along with former Minister Rajeev Jasrotia, District President Prem Nath Dogra, Ex-MLAs Kuldeep Kumar and Durga Dass, Municipal Committee President, Naresh Sharma and others.

Khanna further said that Raksha Bandhan symbolises a commitment of safety and protection and celebrating this festival on Independence Day in the country was a rare occasion, pointing that emergence of Narendra Modi Government for second-term was for defending and ensuring security of people, particularly lakhs of those in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, and same was first priority of the government. People of J&K got real freedom after abrogation of Article 370 and it was their first Independence Day, celebrated with full enthusiasm, he said.

Avinash Rai Khanna said that no doubt J&K too had been celebrating Independence Day like other States, but people here were always concerned about ‘One Nation, One Flag, One Constitution’ and had been continuously agitating for doing away with the existence of separate flag and separate constitution. The people of the State are grateful to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for displaying courage and political-will to remove the barrier of 370 besides bringing State under the Union of India.

“It is a great occasion to convey to younger generations that they need to take their nation and J&K to new heights in all sectors related to social, political, economic fields of life,” Khanna said and expressed hope that J&K would now scale new heights of development and prosperity, after starting functioning as an Union Territory.

The programme was organised by the Mandal President, Bantu Sarpanch and attended by OBC Morcha State President Rashpal Verma, Mandal President Bhanu Pratap, Mahila Morcha District President Indu Rekha, Sarpanchs, Panchs a number of villagers from adjoining villages.