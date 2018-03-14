Rajya Sabha proceedings stalled again as protests continue

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm today as opposition parties continued their protests over multiple issues including India’s biggest banking fraud, special package to Andhra Pradesh and Cauvery water dispute.

Soon after the House mourned the death of a former member and the paramilitary personnel killed in a naxal attack in Chhattisgarh, and listed papers were laid on the table, MPs of opposition parties trooped into the Well shouting slogans.

While the TMC and Congress led the charge against the fraud in the Punjab National Bank, Tamil Nadu parties carried banners demanding immediate constitution of Cauvery Water Management Board to split the river water between Karanataka and Tamil Nadu.

Members of NDA constituent TDP carried placards demanding special package for Andhra Pradesh.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked the members to return to their seats and allow zero hour submissions to be taken up.

“This is not the way,” he said, ordering that no part of the protests would either go on record or be shown on television.

He then adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Earlier, the House mourned the death of its former member VPM Samy and legendary British scientist Stephen Hawking, as well as the killing of nine CRPF personnel in a naxal attack in Chhattisgarh. It also condoled the death of 10 trekkers in a forest fire in Tamil Nadu.

Reading the obituary reference, Naidu said Samy, who represented Puducherry in the Upper House from July 1977 to July 1983, died on February 2 at the age of 83 years.

“In the passing away of Shri VPM Samy, the country has lost an able parliamentarian and a dedicated social worker,” he said.

Naidu also mentioned the passing away of famous physicist and cosmologist Hawking yesterday at the age of 76.

He said the dastardly attack on CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Tuesday, deserves to be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

Referring to the loss of lives in the forest fire in Kurangani hills of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, he said it was “indeed painful and tragic”.

Members stood in silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls. (PTI)