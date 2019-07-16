Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were Tuesday adjourned for an hour following vociferous protests by Tamil parties led by the AIADMK against holding of recruitment exam for postmen only in English and Hindi language.

Soon after listed papers were laid on table of the House, AIADMK members shouted slogans demanding that the government cancel the postal department exam for recruitment of postmen and other posts and hold it afresh by including Tamil as a language of exams.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu first ordered stopping of the transmission of House proceedings on television and then adjourned proceedings till 1200 hours.

Naidu said the issue was raised by AIADMK on Monday and he cannot order the government to respond to their demands.

“This is not allowed as per rules,” he said. “I will not direct, it is very unfair.”

He repeatedly asked members to take their places. He adjourned proceedings till 1200 hours after his pleas went unheeded.

On July 15, AIADMK leader A Navaneethakrishnan had raised the issue through a Zero Hour mention, saying questions in the postal department’s examination for appointments of postmen and assistants in rural areas held on Sunday were only in Hindi and English, and not Tamil.

“I urge the central government to cancel the postal department examinations held yesterday. The reasons are very simple and also very compulsive,” he had said.

Members of the AIADMK, which is ruling in Tamil Nadu, on Monday said the government had not responded to their request.

Naidu asked V Maitreyan, who was leading the AIADMK protests, to lower his voice.

To this, Maitreyan said Tamil Nadu is burning and he cannot lower his voice.

Earlier, the House congratulated Dutee Chand and other Indian medal winners at the Universiade, the World University Games, in Naples. (PTI)