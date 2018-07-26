Rajya Sabha pays tributes to martyrs on Kargil Diwas

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The House of Elders today paid tributes to brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the country on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The day marks the victory of Indian forces over Pakistan in the hills of Kargil and the success of India’s Operation Vijay in 1999.

As the Rajya Sabha met for the day, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes on the occasion of the 19th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

He recalled that on this day the brave soldiers with their valour, courage and sacrifice recaptured Kargil Heights resulting in a spectacular victory for the country.

“Today, on behalf of the whole House and on my own behalf, I pay glowing tributes to our brave soldiers who faced extreme conditions and difficult situation to defend our country to secure our lives.

“We pay our respect to memories of the brave soldiers who laid down lives in the defence of our country,” the Chairman said. (PTI)