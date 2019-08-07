Rajya Sabha pays homage to Swaraj

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Wednesday paid tributes to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 67.
When the House met for the day, Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu read out obituary reference on passing away of the senior BJP leader.
He said Swaraj was “like my sister and used to call me Anna. Every year she used to tie me rakhi on Rakshabandhan”. (PTI)
