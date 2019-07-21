Rajya Puraskar Testing Camp begins at KV Nagrota

STATE TIMES NEWS

NAGROTA: A five-day Testing Camp of Rajya Puraskar Testing Camp of Scouts and Guides of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Jammu region started in the campus of KV Nagrota on Saturday.

In all, 144 Scouts and 102 Guides from different Vidyalayas of Jammu region along with 40 escorts/unit leaders and 11 officials are participating in the camp.

The camp was inaugurated by T.R Chaudhary Assistant Commissioner KVS (RO) Jammu.

In the opening ceremony, Ramesh Kumar (ALT) ASOC presented Scout Scarf to the Chief Guest.

The programme started with the lighting of ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest to seek blessings from Almighty.

The Chief Guest was formally welcomed by Didar Singh, Principal of the host Vidyalaya.

On the occasion, cultural items like welcome song and Dogri dance were presented by the students of K V Nagrota.

T.R Chaudhary appreciated the programme presented on the occasion and hoped that the students will show their proficiency in different areas during this Camp.

He motivated the students to come forward and participate in such events with zeal and enthusiasm, so as to prepare themselves for the future valuable citizens.

Inaugural ceremony was concluded by the flag procedure ceremony in the presence of T.R Chaudhary, venue Principal, officials, Escort Teachers/Unit Leaders and Scouts & Guides for the Rajya Puraskar Testing Camp.