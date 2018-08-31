Rajput Sabha Samba holds meeting

Share Share 0 Share 0

SAMBA: District Rajput Sabha Samba held a meeting at border village Chachwal in district Samba under the leadership of retired Captain Inder Singh President Rajput Sabha Samba.

In the meeting, a large number of the people of these areas participated. The agenda of the meeting was on the general awareness to the people on the celebration of Birth Anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh at Samba on Sept 23, 2018 with maximum participation of the people of all communities of the village and surroundings areas.

Retd Capt Inder Singh President District Rajput Sabha Samba requested the people and youth to fight against the social evils such as drug menace, gambling, drinking etc as these bad habits are spoiling the health of the youths. He also advised the youths to prepare themselves towards education and sports for leading a happy, healthy and simple life.

Surjeet Singh General Secretary, Waryam Singh, Vinod Singh, Karan Singh, Jagdish Singh, Jeet Singh Katal and Balbir Singh were also present.