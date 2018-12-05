Rajput Sabha protests against killing of Parihar brothers

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR : Rajput Sabha Kishtwar held a protest against the killing of Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar under the Chairmanship of Vijay Kumar Wazir.

The protesters while speaking on the occasion demanded an immediate probe through CBI as the SIT and NIA have failed to bring out the real culprits of killing Parihar brothers before the public since a period of more than one month stands elapsed.

They have blamed the civil and police administration for hushing up the murder case as a result of which resentment is prevailing among both the communities of Kishtwar.

Vijay Kumar Wazir demanded immediate transfer of Deputy Commissioner and SSP Kishtwar so that the killers could be traced in the interest of the public.

Madan Bhandari General Secretary while speaking on the occasion appealed to both the communities to maintain communal harmony and demanded immediate arrest of culprits involved into the killings of Parihar brothers.

Those spoke on the occasion include Birju Maharaj, Ashok Parihar, Joginder Bhandari, Raj Kumar Badyal, Sahil Sen, Suman Partap Singh, Swami Raj Parihar, Rajinder Sen, Raju Sen, Ramesh Shan, Sanjay Shan, Mohit Wazir, Rohit Wazir, Ranjeet Wazir, Ram Pal Bhandari, Nitu Wazir and Rohit Gupta.