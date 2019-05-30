Rajput Sabha felicitates N D Jamwal

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Shri Amar Kshatriya (Rajput) Sabha J&K felicitated Narsingh Dev Jamwal, a veteran Dogri writer for receiving Padamshri Award by the President of India during a function held here. Jamwal is a senior and prolific writer, whose prowess with pen can be gauged from the fact that he has written 45 books till date, which comprised of poetry, novels, short-story collections, plays, essays and books for children. In addition to his publications, he has contributed 90 radio-plays and half dozen TV serials. Narayan Singh, President Shri Amar Kshatriya (Rajput) Sabha J&K congratulated N D Jamwal for receiving the prestigious award and wished for his prosperity and long life.
