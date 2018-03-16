Rajouri’s primary school teacher gets prize posting in Ch Zulfkar’s department

Share Share 0 Share 0

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

JAMMU: Even as Department of School Education has been lamenting shortfall of human resource and the Government claims to have banned attachments and deputation of teachers to other departments, Minister for Consumers Affairs and Public Distribution (CAPD) Choudhary Zulfkar has got one of his favourites in a primary school in his Rajouri district deputed to Directorate of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in Jammu.

Mohammad Shakeel, a teacher at Government Primary School Rajdhara in Rajouri district has been deputed to Directorate of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs vide General Administration Department’s Order No: 443-GAD of 2018 dated 14-03-2018. According to the order, the teacher has been to Choudhary Zulfkar’s department “on ex-cade basis, for a period of one year” subject to the condition that he retains his lien, seniority and promotion prospects in his parent department.

The order of the teacher’s deputation has been issued by Commissioner-Secretary GAD Khurshid Ahmad Shah. Interestingly, none other than Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is holding the GAD portfolio and the order is supposed to have been issued with her sanction. However, it omits the routine one-liner that the Government Order is being issued “in the interest of administration”.

Commissioner-Secretary GAD Khurshid Ahmad Shah and Secretary School Education Farooq Ahmad Shah did not respond to phone calls when STATE TIMES attempted to learn exigency of the deputation of a primary school teacher to a different department traditionally infamous for corruption and scandals.

Interestingly, Commissioner-Secretary CAPD M.D. Khan maintained that he had no knowledge of such a proposal or deputation. “I am not in the loop. I have no knowledge of such a deputation from Education to my department. I have not made any such requisition to the GAD”, Khan said.

Minister incharge CAPD is a resident of Rajouri district and PDP’s MLA from Darhal for the second consecutive term. Middle-rung officials in his department claimed that the Minister had managed the teacher’s deputation for the purpose of posting him against a cadre position. “We have reasons to believe that Director Food Jammu has been directed to post this primary school teacher as Tehsil Supply Officer (TSO). Such dubious deputations and postings of favourites have already spoiled this department. This is how they promote corruption and change cadre services in total violation of the service rules”, said a middle-ranking officer in CAPD.

An IAS officer sounded surprised over the primary school teacher’s deputation and impending posting as TSO. “He is the future Director Food in Jammu”, said he sarcastically. Yet another IAS officer stressed that Commissioner-Secretary GAD must explain as to what behind the curtain led to such an unjustified deputation. “He must also explain how many of such deputations he has issued and under whose orders”, said the IAS officer.

Officials of the department referred to some identical cases in the past. They said that years back a clerk from a different department was brought on similar deputation to CAPD. In a few years, the official on deputation claimed seniority and other benefits. After a long legal battle, Justice T.S. Doabia dismissed his petition.