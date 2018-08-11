Rajouri ZEOs asked to submit status report by today

Share Share 0 Share 0

Free distribution of books, uniforms

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: After penalising one dozen Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) and over 1300 heads of primary and middle schools for causing undue delay in distribution of free uniforms and text books to the school children in district Rajouri the District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad has fixed a deadline for these officers to submit their reports by August 11, 2018.

Treating it as most urgent communication the office of DC, Rajouri had circulated the order copy for necessary follow up action among the concerning ZEO’s and other officers responsible for smooth implementation of the scheme.

Pending compliance reports the salaries of all these officers have been withheld by the District Development Commissioner.

According to the order issued by DC, Rajouri, the poor coordination among the officers of education department and executing agencies resulted in inordinate delay in implementing the scheme on ground zero.

Earlier DC, Rajouri also held a review meeting and took strong note of non distribution of free uniform to students despite release of funds to school heads six months ago.

Joint Director Education Rajouri-Poonch was directed to ensure that uniforms are provided to left out students within 10 days.

It was also decided that a schedule will be devised by CEO for all ZEOs to carry out inspection of schools, monitoring of attendance, supervising construction work of school buildings and ensuring maintenance of teachers diary in schools apart from observing the quality of education being imparted to students and necessary intervention for improvement.

The meeting also reviewed project ‘Tameer’ an initiative of district administration for providing buildings to 100 schools running without buildings at an estimated cost of Rs 9.95 crore . It was informed that eight buildings have been completed, 27 are at finishing level and 37 at slab level whereas 25 buildings couldn’t be taken up due to land dispute.