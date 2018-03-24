Rajouri Redevelopment Plan: DC meets traders over up-gradation of public utilities

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Friday conducted a detailed review of up-gradation of public utilities in Jawahar Nagar town under the City Re-development plan.

A team of administration headed by District Development Commissioner Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary along with SSP Yougal Manhas, ADC, AQ Mir, ACR Noor Alam, Exen, Tehsildar Rajouri and Municipal Committee officials visited the Jawahar Nagar area of town and inspected various roads and markets for expansion of roads and creation of parking places.

People of Jawahar Nagar including Beopar Mandal, trade bodies and prominent citizens of the area warmly welcomed the initiative of district administration under City Re-development Plan and volunteered to remove all the structures existing on public roads and lanes for creation of better facilities.

Administration informed the residents that three parking spots are being developed in the area including DIET complex, Cooperative complex and Irrigation premises which will accommodate 350-400 vehicles. Locals were also informed about the decision for installation of delineators from Panja Chowk to Chhaprian aimed for regulation of traffic in particular lanes to avoid traffic jams. Locals demanded construction of road from Jawahar Nagar chowk to PHE complex.

Structures involved in widening of alternate road from DIET complex to PHE complex including CMO office and a local school premises were also inspected by administration.

Becoming active participants of City Redevelopment Plan of administration, shopkeepers of Jawahar Nagar area volunteered to remove their structures from the drains and lanes of main road which already stands widened to stipulated width.

DDC appreciated the people of Jawahar Nagar for providing a helping hand to the administration for implementation of development programme and termed their voluntary action of approaching administration for such a step as exemplary.

He assured the people that efforts will be taken in a time bound manner for providing better amenities to public in line with commitment of State Government for better public services delivery.

It is to mention here that District Administration is initiating installation of delineators on various roads followed by yellow lining for parking and special recovery van has been procured for lifting wrongly parked vehicles.

More than a dozen parking lots have also been approved for the town that will solve the problem of traffic congestion.