Rajouri Press Club, Women Centre to be inaugurated soon

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Sunday inspected the Press Club and Women Centre buildings which are ready for commissioning by next week.

The two prestigious projects were initiated by district administration in collaboration with various departments. The DDC reviewed the preparedness for commissioning of the twin institutions next week.

Dr. Shahid said that the Press Club building is being developed as an Institute for Developmental Studies and provide a platform for all the stakeholders for knowledge-exchange, holding workshops, interaction sessions and for holding press conferences. The press club having a Conference Hall, Office, Interaction Room, Library, Gymnasium, Pantry and outdoor sports is expected to be inaugurated by next week.

Press Club Rajouri, a first of its kind project at District Headquarters, would also provide insurance cover to working journalists and will function on self-financing mode. Development departments have pooled their resources to develop it as a centre of excellence in Information, Education and Communication. It will be managed independently by a body of working journalists. Members from print and electronic media were also present during the inspection.

Later the DDC inspected the Universal One-Stop Centre for Women which has been established in record time and is also being launched next week. This centre will provide solution to all women related issues under one roof. The centre having accommodation for women in district, legal aid cell, health care centre, video-conference facility, police assistance, grievance redressal cell, counselling centre, skill-development cell, library, gymnasium, in-house facilities and other components, will have professional management team to deal with women-related issues and providing all kind of assistance.

The DDC complimented DSWO, Engineers of REW, District Information Officer and other officers and departments associated with the twin projects for their early completion.

A Management Committee headed by District Magistrate and with SSP, DSWO, CMO, DLSA and Bar Association, among others as Members, will monitor the functioning of this centre for providing assistance to women in distress, violence-affected or those in need of assistance.

DRDA and District Red Cross Society will jointly manage the project under supervision of District Social Welfare Officer.