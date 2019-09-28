Rajouri District Volleyball Championship begins

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Rajouri District Volleyball Championship being organised by Rajouri District Volleyball Association under the aegis of Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir commenced at Degree College Ground Nowshera, here on Saturday.

A total of eight teams in men’s section and four teams in women’s section are taking part in the championship which was declared open by the Chief Guest, Anupamma, Principal of the host College.

She highlighted the role of Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir in the remote area and asked the boys and girls to take part in the sports and games.

Incharge District Volleyball Association Rajouri, Mohd Tariq presented vote of thanks.

Aakhil Kahjuria, Amit Kumar, Sonu Gupta and Rakesh Choudhary were also present on the occasion.

Today’s matches were officiated by Waseem Akram, Mohd Ikhlak and Sadarat Bhatti.

WOMEN: Degree College Nowshera beat Girls Higher Secondary School by 2-1 (15-25, 27-25, 15-6) sets.

MEN: Degree College Nowshera beat Higher Secondary School Nowshera by straight 2-0 (25-23, 25-18) sets; and Choudhary Club beat Degree College Nowshera by 2-0 (25-15, 25-19) sets.